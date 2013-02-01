LONDON Jan 31 British authorities are looking
into an allegation that Barclays loaned Qatar money to
invest in the bank as part of its rescue fundraising at the
height of the 2008 financial crisis, the Financial Times
reported.
Qatar Holding is not accused of any wrongdoing, the FT said.
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) and Serious Fraud
Office (SFO) have been looking into Barclays' emergency
fundraising since July.
Qatar Holding invested 5.3 billion pounds ($8.4 billion) in
Barclays in June and October 2008, helping it avoid being bailed
out by the government, unlike rivals Lloyds Banking Group
and Royal Bank of Scotland.
Allegations over a loan to the Qataris is a new thread of
the investigation, the FT said, citing two sources familiar with
the situation.
A Barclays spokeswoman said: "Both the FSA and SFO
investigations are on-going and, as such, we are unable to
comment further."
The FSA and SFO both declined to comment.
New Barclays chief executive Antony Jenkins has been trying
to restore the bank's reputation after a string of scandals,
including a $450 million fine in June for rigging Libor interest
rates that prompted the resignations of previous CEO Bob Diamond
and chairman Marcus Agius.
The deal with Qatar was controversial from the outset.
Shareholders were angry Qatar was offered more attractive terms
to invest than existing investors, and a sale of warrants in
November left Qatar sitting on a gain of 1.7 billion pounds from
its investment, according to Reuters estimates.
Qatar Holding, part of Qatar Investment Authority, which was
set up by the state in 2005 to diversify investments away from
oil and gas into new assets, is the bank's biggest shareholder
with a 6.7 percent stake.
Barclays said in August that Britain's fraud prosecutors had
launched a criminal probe into payments between the bank and
Qatar, a month after revealing the FSA's investigation into
dealings between the two parties.
It said the FSA probe was into the bank and four current and
former senior employees, including finance director Chris Lucas.