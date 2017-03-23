(Refiled to remove extraneous word 'ago' in second paragraph)
By Kirstin Ridley and Lawrence White
LONDON, March 23 Britain's markets watchdog has
resumed its investigation into payments made by Barclays
in the course of a 2008 emergency fundraising, after
reviewing new evidence that could see it reconsider a 50
million-pound ($62 million) fine imposed in 2013.
Two sources familiar with the situation said the Financial
Services Authority (FCA) was taking a fresh look at the case,
four years after it accused Barclays of being "reckless" for not
disclosing all its fees and arrangements with Qatari investors.
A disclosure of new documentary evidence has prompted the
bank to launch a fresh round of interviews, one of the sources
said on Thursday. No further details were immediately available.
The move comes as a separate criminal investigation by the
Serious Fraud Office (SFO) into the multi-billion pound 2008
fundraising, which allowed Barclays to avoid a state bailout at
the height of the credit crisis, is reaching a conclusion.
The FCA said in 2013 that Barclays failed to disclose
payments of 322 million pounds in advisory fees to Qatari
investors and said it intended to fine the bank 50 million
pounds.
Barclays has said it would contest the findings and the case
has been on hold pending the outcome of the SFO investigation.
The bank recently released fresh documents to SFO
investigators which it originally claimed were confidential
because they were protected by legal professional privilege.
Barclays and the FCA declined to comment.
The FCA's case centres in part on whether the bank
adequately disclosed the so-called advisory services agreements
to Qatari investors.
The Financial Times first reported the re-opening of the FCA
probe on Thursday.
($1 = 0.8014 pounds)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)