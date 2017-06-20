LONDON, June 20 Barclays and four
former senior executives have been criminally charged in a
high-profile UK investigation into undisclosed payments to
Qatari investors during a 12 billion pound ($15.4 billion)
emergency fund raising in 2008.
In a highly-anticipated announcement, the Serious Fraud
Office (SFO) said on Tuesday it was charging the bank with
conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and unlawful
financial assistance.
It also charged Barclays's former senior executives John
Varley, Roger Jenkins, Thomas Kalaris and Richard Boath. The
fundraising in 2008 included a $3 billion loan facility made to
the wealthy Gulf state in November 2008, the SFO said.
