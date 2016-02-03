DUBAI Feb 3 Barclays is cutting nearly
150 people from its corporate banking unit in Dubai as part of a
restructuring of the business in the Gulf emirate, a source
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The bank will close its office in the Emaar Square area of
the emirate and move some staff to its branch in Dubai
International Financial Centre, the source said.
Barclays has been reviewing its business globally after the
appointment of Jes Staley as chief executive in December 2015.
A spokesman for the bank said it was aligning its Middle
East corporate banking business to international locations, such
as the United States, as well as to the bank's regional
investment bank and wealth and investment management business.
"We are adopting an operating model that better leverages
our global capabilities and centres of excellence," the
spokesman added.
The job cuts were reported earlier on Wednesday by
Bloomberg.
