By Steve Slater and Huw Jones
LONDON, Nov 26 Britain's financial watchdog has
fined Barclays 72 million pounds ($109 million) for
cutting corners in vetting wealthy customers in order to win a
huge transaction described by one senior manager as potentially
the "deal of the century."
Barclays arranged the 1.9 billion pound transaction in 2011
and 2012 for a number of rich clients deemed by the regulator to
be politically exposed persons (PEPs), or people holding
prominent positions that could be open to financial abuse.
That should require a bank to conduct more detailed checks
on them, but Barclays failed to do so and in fact cut corners
with its compliance procedures, Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) said in a damning report on Thursday.
"Barclays did not follow its standard procedures, preferring
instead to take on the clients as quickly as possible and
thereby generated 52.3 million pounds in revenue," the FCA said.
It said the bank took unusual steps to keep the details of
the clients and the transaction off its computer system, where
it would normally be recorded.
These included buying a safe specifically for storing some
documents relating to the clients and agreeing to pay the
clients 37.7 million pounds if their names were ever revealed.
"Barclays went to significant lengths to accommodate the
client to ensure that it won their business," the FCA said in a
37-page notice on the bank's failings.
"Barclays' approach was to request information only if it
was absolutely necessary and did not want to 'irritate' the
clients with multiple requests," it added.
Just over 52 million pounds of the penalty comprised
disgorgement, meaning clawing back the profit Barclays made on
the transaction. That is the largest disgorgement penalty ever
imposed by the FCA.
The watchdog made no criticism of the clients, and gave few
clues on their identity. It said Barclays described their wealth
as coming from "landholdings, real estate and business and
commercial activities."
Barclays, which received a 30 percent discount on the fine
for settling early, said the FCA made no finding that the bank
facilitated any financial crime in relation to the transaction
or the clients on whose behalf it was executed.
"Barclays has cooperated fully with the FCA throughout and
continues to apply significant resources and training to ensure
compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements," it said.
The FCA said the failings were not identified by Barclays,
however. It was only after the regulator discussed the
transaction with the bank that it gathered more information on
the relationship with the clients.
The deal's size meant "very significant" harm could have
been done to the integrity of the UK finance system and society
if it had been related to criminal activity, the FCA said.
"ELEPHANT DEAL"
The fine is the seventh significant penalty imposed on
Barclays by Britain's regulator in the past six years, including
penalties for allegedly manipulating Libor interest rates and
foreign exchange prices.
The series of scandals means improving standards and culture
will be a key task of the bank's new Chief Executive Jes Staley,
who starts on Tuesday.
The FCA said several members of Barclays' senior management
were aware of and endorsed the transaction, and said five
individuals were identified as giving part approval for it, but
it did not name any individuals at fault.
It said the bank set up "a select team", including senior
managers, to carry out checks and arrange and execute the deal,
which was known by those involved within Barclays as an
"elephant deal" because of its size.
Bob Diamond was the chief executive of Barclays from the
start of 2011 until he left in July 2012. The head of its wealth
management business in 2011 and 2012, which oversees dealings
with rich clients, was Tom Kalaris. He stepped down in May 2013.
A spokesman for Diamond declined to comment, while Kalaris
could not immediately be reached for comment.
The deal was the largest Barclays had ever executed for
wealthy clients and in its early stages one senior manager said
it could be "the deal of the century," according to the FCA.
The bank failed to establish adequately the purpose and
nature of the deal and did not sufficiently corroborate the
clients' stated source of wealth and source of funds for the
transaction, the FCA said.
It was a structured finance deal comprising investments in
notes backed by underlying warrants and third party bonds. The
aim was to deliver a specific rate of income with a full
guarantee on the capital over a number of decades.
The regulator listed nine features that should have raised
red flags for Barclays, including its complex structure
involving offshore companies, and that at one point clients
requested Barclays make a payment of several tens of millions of
dollars to a third party, which was not made.
