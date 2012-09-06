LONDON, Sept 6 The head of Britain's financial
regulator has told Barclays' new bosses they must keep
up pressure to change culture across the bank in the wake of a
succession of scandals.
Adair Turner, chairman of the Financial Services Authority
(FSA), wrote to incoming Barclays Chairman David Walker on
Thursday to stress that there can be no let up in efforts to
reform the bank, a person familiar with the matter said.
Walker joined the Barclays board last week and will become
chairman in November, while Antony Jenkins was last week
promoted to chief executive after previous CEO Bob Diamond quit
in July after the bank was fined for manipulating Libor interest
rates.
The FSA meets senior bank executives before they are
appointed to discuss their priorities and regulatory issues, and
follows up with a letter.
Barclays and the FSA declined to comment on the letter
saying it was private.
Last year a letter from Turner to Barclays showed the
regulator was concerned about an aggressive culture at the bank
under Diamond, and the FSA said in the wake of the Libor scandal
that culture must change.
UK banks have also been hit by an insurance mis-selling
scandal and Barclays is being investigated by the FSA and
Serious Fraud Office over a 2008 fundraising.
Walker and Jenkins have said they plan to reform the bank's
culture.
Walker will be the first witness to appear before UK
lawmakers next week when they start a parliamentary inquiry into
the banking industry's standards and culture.