April 16 Barclays Plc's investment
banking division is combining its corporate finance and mergers
and acquisition groups in a bid to land bigger deals, according
to an internal memo sent Monday and obtained by Reuters.
The current leaders of the two groups, Tom King, Paul Parker
and Ros Stephenson, will lead a new global corporate finance M&A
group, said Skip McGee, head of Barclays' investment banking
division, in the memo.
With the move, Barclays aims to land more "transformational"
M&A deals and to take advantage of strong relationships M&A
bankers have with corporate clients, McGee said in the memo.
A Barclays spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.