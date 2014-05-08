* Bank increases job cuts this year to 14,000
* Will cut 7,000 at investment bank
* Tom King to lead smaller investment bank
* To set up "bad bank" of 115 bln stg of unwanted assets
* All of European banking business up for sale
* Shares jump 6 pct
By Steve Slater
LONDON, May 8 Britain's Barclays reined
in its ambitions to be a Wall Street powerhouse on Thursday and
signalled a return to its retail roots with a plan to hive off
much of its investment bank and axe one in four jobs at the
division.
Chief Executive Antony Jenkins, in his second strategic
review in as many years, will cut 19,000 jobs in the next three
years, 7,000 of them at the investment bank, and park 400
billion pounds of assets in a new "bad bank".
A slide in trading revenue due to investor uncertainty and
tough post-crisis regulation combined with a string of senior
staff departures and a row with shareholders over bonuses have
forced Jenkins to take a knife to the investment bank, built up
under predecessor Bob Diamond and once the firm's profit engine.
Jenkins said the recent halt in the trading boom was not
just a cyclical ebb but was partly permanent, as regulators have
tightened the screws on large banks in the past 12 months,
making some trading activities too costly to pursue.
"We will refocus and resize our investment bank to bring
balance to Barclays," he told analysts and investors. "As
currently constituted, it is an unacceptable drag."
Barclays will park some 90 billion euros worth of
risk-weighted assets from the investment bank in the bad bank,
including some commodities and emerging markets products and
some of its derivatives book.
The move echoes UBS, which in 2012 decided to exit the
riskiest fixed-income trading areas and set up a non-core
division to house around 90 billion Swiss francs of mainly
investment banking risk-weighted assets. Since the creation of
its in-house bad bank, UBS's shares have risen nearly 40
percent.
Barclays' investment bank will be left with 120 billion
euros of risk-weighted assets and, while significantly smaller
than U.S. players such as JP Morgan, will still be the
largest investment bank in Europe with more assets than the
"core" businesses of Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse
after they also streamlined their operations.
Barclays bought the flagship U.S. brokerage arm of Lehman
Brothers when the investment bank collapsed in 2008. Although
there were some job losses during the integration into Barclays,
the move brought thousands of former Lehman employees into the
Barclays Capital business, many at a senior level within the
combined firm.
SHARES JUMP
Barclays shares were the top gainer in Britain's FTSE 100
index and an index of European banking stocks,
leaping more than 7 percent to a near three-month high of 261.20
pence as investors digested the bank's pledge to boost
shareholder returns with its more simplified business.
Barclays kept a targeted dividend pay-out ratio of 40 to 50
percent of net profit and is aiming to deliver a return on
equity (RoE) in its core business of over 12 percent. Its RoE
was just 4.5 percent last year.
Not all investors were impressed, however.
"When you're dealing with Barclays, it's very much a work in
progress," said Ed Shing, global equity portfolio manager at BCS
Asset Management, who does not hold Barclays in his fund.
"I think they'll concentrate more on equities but the
problem is you'll see a lot of revenue shortfall in the other
areas as they go through the necessary pruning and withdrawal
from the Bob Diamond empire. And I think that's a lot of
disruption still in the pipe."
Despite Thursday's share jump, Barclays is the third worst
performing banking stock in Europe after HSBC and
Deutsche Bank, down over 10 percent so far this year.
Barclays' investment bank will concentrate on its core
markets of the United States and the UK and the top 1,000
clients who generated more than three quarters of revenue last
year.
The carve-up means the investment bank will account for no
more than 30 percent of Barclays' risk-weighted assets, down
from half now. It gives greater prominence to Barclays' retail
operations in Britain, its Barclaycard credit card arm and its
African business.
Jenkins is also parking all of Barclays' European retail
banking operations in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal, and
some corporate and Barclaycard assets in the bad bank. He said
parts of the European operations could be sold or floated.
Outside of the investment bank, around half of the job cuts
will be from branches in UK, Europe and Africa with most of the
remainder slashed from operations and IT.
CHALLENGE
Jenkins, the former head of Barclays' retail business, has
set out to turn the group around since taking over as CEO in
August 2012 when investment banker Diamond was ousted following
a scandal over the rigging of benchmark interest rates.
But Jenkins' plan to drive the bank's returns above its cost
of capital - estimated at 11 percent - has been tripped up by a
grim trading environment and uncertainty among staff about his
vision for the investment bank, which has prompted the departure
of some senior employees.
Jenkins, who had vowed to overhaul Barclays' high-risk,
high-reward culture, then got into hot water with investors
earlier this year when he raised bonuses for investment bankers
despite a fall in profits.
A 41 percent slide in trading in debt, currencies and
commodities in the first quarter, unveiled on Tuesday, put
Barclays at the bottom of its peer group and laid bare the
challenge he faces.
Since the start of the year, the Federal Reserve has passed
tougher rules for foreign banks such as Barclays operating in
the United States. The Bank of England has also said it wants
British banks to go beyond an international rule on leverage,
requiring them to set aside more money to cover future potential
loses than foreign rivals.
Bad banks or non-core units have been deployed by a variety
of banks in the wake of the financial crisis as a way of drawing
a clear line between past business and future direction. They
have also been used as a way of hiving off problematic loans, in
countries such as Ireland, Spain and, more recently, Italy.
Eric Bommensath, currently co-head of Barclays' investment
bank, will run the bad bank. Tom King, Bommensath's co-head,
will take over sole responsibility for the investment bank.
As a result of the latest strategic review, Barclays will
incur a further 800 million pounds of costs on top of 2.7
billion pounds already announced.
