LONDON Oct 29 Barclays Plc said it was pleased with its capital generation and was working towards getting its common equity ratio to above 12 percent as quickly as possible.

Barclays on Thursday said its common equity capital ratio was 11.1 percent at the end of September, unchanged from three months earlier and weaker than analysts expected, which some said showed it could need to raise cash in the future.

"We're very pleased with the capital generation of the company and the progression that we've made," Barclays Finance Director Tushar Morzaria told reporters on a conference call.

"Eleven percent isn't our final resting point, we've guided to over 12 percent and we're working towards that as quickly and expeditiously as we can," he said. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)