LONDON, April 24 British bank Barclays
said it was confident it would cut annual costs by 1.7 billion
pounds ($2.6 billion) under a restructuring plan unveiled by its
new chief executive in February.
"It's early days but we've put an enormous amount of
activity in place and I'm pleased with the progress we've made.
We remain committed to the numbers we communicated in February,"
CEO Antony Jenkins told reporters on a conference call.
He was speaking after Barclays said first-quarter profit
fell a quarter from a year ago due to a 514 million pound charge
for restructuring the business.