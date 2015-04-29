LONDON, April 29 Barclays Finance Director Tushar Morzaria said an extra 800 million pounds ($1.2 billion) set aside by the bank to cover potential foreign exchange manipulation reflects talks with authorities in several jurisdictions.

"That reflects the further discussions that we've been having with a number of regulators and agencies around the world across multiple jurisdictions and it really reflects our best estimate of the full cost of these related matters," Morzaria told reporters on a conference call.

He said Barclays was looking to reach agreements with authorities over the matter as soon as possible but the timing of any settlements was out of its control.

"We don't control the timetable but we're working as hard as we can to resolve these matters," he said. ($1 = 0.6503 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)