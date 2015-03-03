LONDON, March 3 Barclays wants to settle investigations into the alleged manipulation of foreign exchange trading with as many authorities as possible, as quickly as possible, its finance director said.

Barclays on Tuesday set aside an extra 750 million pounds ($1.2 billion) for potential fines arising from allegations of manipulation in currency markets. The British bank pulled out of a deal between U.S. and UK authorities and six rival banks in November over the issue because it had not reached a deal with New York's regulator.

"We want to move through as expeditiously as we can, and achieve a settlement as quickly as we can, with as many agencies that have an interest in this and that are investigating the matter," Finance Director Tushar Morzaria told reporters on a conference call.

"We are working as hard as we can to resolve these matters and put them behind us," he said. He declined further comment on the likely timing of any settlement.

