LONDON, March 3 Barclays set aside 750
million pounds more for potential foreign exchange fines and
litigation as the British bank's annual profits rose a
higher-than-expected 12 percent thanks to a sharp cut in costs.
Barclays on Tuesday said it made a 2014 adjusted pretax
profit of 5.5 billion pounds, up from a restated 4.9 billion in
2013 and above the average analyst forecast of 5.3 billion
pounds.
Barclays said its provision for legal and regulatory matters
was 1.7 billion pounds at the end of the year, up from 485
million a year earlier.
It included 1.25 billion pounds for ongoing investigations
and litigation relating to alleged foreign exchange
manipulation, after the bank more than doubled its previous 500
million pound provision.
