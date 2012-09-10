LONDON, Sept 10 New Barclays PLC Chief Executive Antony Jenkins tells analysts on a conference call: * CEO jenkins says a "premier investment banking franchise" will be part of

group in future * CEO jenkins says don't expect him to announce break-up of bank or exit of

whole business lines * CEO jenkins says bank is undervalued relative to peers and in absolute terms * CEO jenkins says he aims to act quickly and be bold in review of the business * CEO says a lot of work to be done to reposition bank, expects it to take 2-3

years to execute plan * CEO says review will look at capital consumed/return, costs and compensation

structure in each business area