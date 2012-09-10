LONDON, Sept 10 New Barclays PLC Chief
Executive Antony Jenkins tells analysts on a conference call:
* CEO jenkins says a "premier investment banking franchise"
will be part of
group in future
* CEO jenkins says don't expect him to announce break-up of
bank or exit of
whole business lines
* CEO jenkins says bank is undervalued relative to peers and in
absolute terms
* CEO jenkins says he aims to act quickly and be bold in review
of the business
* CEO says a lot of work to be done to reposition bank, expects
it to take 2-3
years to execute plan
* CEO says review will look at capital consumed/return, costs
and compensation
structure in each business area