LONDON, March 1 Barclays is to pay former chief executive Antony Jenkins 3.4 million pounds ($4.74 million) for 2015, according to the bank's annual report on Tuesday.

Jenkins, who left the bank in July last year, was replaced in October by former JP Morgan banker Jes Staley.

The bank's annual report said Jenkins would receive a bonus pro-rated for service of 505,000 pounds.

Barclays' bonus pool for staff was 1.67 billion pounds ($2.33 billion) for 2015, 10 percent down from 2014, as it reported a two percent drop in annual adjusted profit before tax to 5.4 billion pounds.

For 2014, the bank's bonus pool was 1.86 billion pounds, down 22 percent compared with the 2013 pot. ($1 = 0.7171 pounds)