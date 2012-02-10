LONDON Feb 10 Barclays Chief Executive Bob Diamond warned on Friday that the British bank might not achieve its 13 percent return on equity target by 2013.

"Thirteen percent remains absolutely the right target, and its very achievable, but we may not achieve it in 2013, given the impact of the external environment," Diamond told reporters after announcing the company's annual profit for 2011 was down on a year earlier.

Diamond also panned current return on equity levels, a key measure of profitability, as "unacceptable".

Barclays' income was dragged down by difficulties at the investment bank in the second half of 2011, with trading revenues battered by the euro zone debt crisis. Barclays Capital co-head Rich Ricci said the division had had an "encouraging" start to the 2012, however.