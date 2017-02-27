LONDON Feb 27 Barclays said on Monday
that it had appointed Ian Cheshire, the former chief executive
of Kingfisher Plc, to chair its ring-fenced UK retail
business.
Cheshire, currently the chairman of Debenhams, the
department store chain, will take up the new role with Barclays
at the beginning of April.
"I am very much looking forward to joining the Barclays
Boards and to supporting all our colleagues," Cheshire said in
the statement.
Britain's ring-fencing rules aim to avoid a repeat of the
2008 financial crisis, when banks' bad bets in wholesale
financial markets put ordinary depositors' cash at risk, and led
to big taxpayer-funded bailouts.
Cheshire had previously served on the board of Bradford &
Bingley, that was nationalised during the financial crisis
because of its heavy exposure to the slumping British housing
market.
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill)