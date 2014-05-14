HONG KONG May 14 Barclays Plc's top
mergers and acquisitions banker for the Asia Pacific region,
Jason Rynbeck, left the firm on May 8, according to a regulatory
filing with Hong Kong's Securities & Futures Commission.
Rynbeck, as vice chairman for M&A Asia Pacific, was the
Britain-based bank's top mergers banker in the region following
the transfer of M&A head Ed King to the United States last
November.
Rynbeck, a former head of M&A at Royal Bank of Scotland
Group Plc in Asia, was poached by Barclays in 2008 as
it brought on a raft of senior investment bankers in the region
as part of a post-financial crisis expansion plan.
Rynbeck could not immediately be reached for comment.
A spokesman for Barclays declined to comment.
(Reporting by Lawrence White)