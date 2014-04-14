April 14 Barclays Plc, under fire from
shareholders for raising bonuses despite a fall in profit, will
appoint Crawford Gillies to its board on Tuesday, Sky News
reported, citing sources.
Sky News said Gillies, who will join the bank as a
non-executive director in the coming weeks, will take over
chairmanship of the remuneration committee from John Sunderland
later this year.
A spokesman for Barclays declined to comment.
The British bank angered some shareholders after raising its
bonus payouts for staff by 10 percent last year, despite a
one-third drop in profit, and pressure is building on Chief
Executive Antony Jenkins to rein in pay at the bank.
Gillies holds directorships at Standard Life, Scottish
Enterprise and Mitie Group.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore, editing by David
Evans)