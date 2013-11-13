LONDON Nov 13 Barclays said its head
of compliance and regulation, Hector Sants, has resigned from
the British bank after deciding he will not be able to return in
the near future from a current period of sick leave caused by
stress.
Barclays said Shaygan Kheradpir, its chief operations and
technology officer, had also resigned to become chief executive
of a company in the United States.
Sants, who joined Barclays at the start of this year after
five years at the helm of Britain's Financial Services
Authority, had been on sick leave since the beginning of
October, suffering from stress and exhaustion.
The bank said it will start internal and external searches
for replacements.