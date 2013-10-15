LONDON Oct 15 Hector Sants, Britain's former
top financial regulator who joined Barclays Plc at the
start of this year as head of compliance, is to take the rest of
the year off after suffering from exhaustion and stress.
Barclays said on Tuesday Sants had been diagnosed following
five years at the helm of the Financial Services Authority and a
busy start to his role at the bank.
The pressure on bankers, both junior and senior, has
ratcheted up since the financial crisis due to job cuts, fire
sales and increased regulatory scrutiny.
Lloyds Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio took
two months off at the end of 2011 on doctors orders after
suffering sleep deprivation and exhaustion while trying to turn
the bank around. He returned at the start of 2012 and has been
praised for leading a recovery at Lloyds.
Sants is following medical advice and will be taking a leave
of absence until the end of the year, Barclays said. He is
expected to return to work in the new year.
Sants, who is head of compliance, government affairs and
regulatory relations for the bank, sits on the executive
committee and reports directly to Chief Executive Antony
Jenkins. He is not a member of the bank's full board.