LONDON Dec 12 Barclays has appointed
Hector Sants, former boss of Britain's financial regulator, to
oversee its compliance and relationship with governments and
regulators.
Barclays said on Wednesday Sants will oversee all compliance
activities across the bank, including all regions in which it
does business. The appointment marks a change to the bank's
structure with all compliance staff reporting to one individual
for the first time. Sants will report directly to Chief
Executive Antony Jenkins.
Sants stepped down as chief executive of the Financial
Services Authority in June and had also held talks with
accountancy firm Deloitte, as a welter of new financial industry
rules has put expertise in regulation at a premium.