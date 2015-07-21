BRIEF-GF Securities' board elects chairman, appoints general manager
* Says board elects Sun Shuming as chairman, appoints Lin Zhihai as general manager
LONDON, July 21 Barclays has been asked to sign a deferred prosecution agreement relating to the Serious Fraud Office's probe into the bank's fundraisings during the 2008 financial crisis, Sky News reported on Tuesday.
The report, citing people close to the situation, said the agency wrote to Barclays several weeks ago to propose the deal.
Barclays and the SFO declined to comment.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Sinead Cruise)
NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. Treasury yields reduced their earlier fall on Wednesday as data showed import and export prices in April rose more than analysts' forecasts, supporting the view domestic inflation is approaching the Federal Reserve's 2-percent goal.