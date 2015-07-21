LONDON, July 21 Barclays has been asked to sign a deferred prosecution agreement relating to the Serious Fraud Office's probe into the bank's fundraisings during the 2008 financial crisis, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

The report, citing people close to the situation, said the agency wrote to Barclays several weeks ago to propose the deal.

Barclays and the SFO declined to comment.

