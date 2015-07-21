* Barclays says no offer made of DPA by Serious Fraud Office
* SFO has run three-year inquiry into Qatar payments
* DPS could involve fine and monitor appointment
* Criminal prosecution would be deferred for set period
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, July 21 British bank Barclays
has denied receiving an offer of a deferred prosecution
agreement (DPA) from the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO), relating
to a probe into its multi-billion pound fundraisings during the
2008 financial crisis.
Sky News reported earlier on Tuesday that the agency wrote
to Barclays several weeks ago to propose a deal. The SFO gained
powers to agree DPAs in February last year but has yet to agree
such a deal.
"We are not in a position to comment on an ongoing legal
matter, save to clarify that there has been no offer made of a
DPA," the bank said in a statement. It made no further comment.
Unlike rivals RBS and Lloyds, Barclays
avoided a state bailout during the 2007-9 financial crisis by
securing almost 12 billion pounds ($19 billion) from two
emergency cash injections, mostly from Middle East investors.
But the deals came at a cost and the SFO has run a
three-year investigation into undisclosed payments the bank made
to Qatari investors in 2008.
The bank revealed previously it had paid out 116 million
pounds in advisory fees and commission to Qatar Holdings, an
investment house founded by the gas-rich Gulf state's sovereign
wealth fund, as part of a 2008 deal with investors.
However, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it
failed to reveal another 322 million pounds in two "advisory
services agreements" with the Qatari company.
According to the SFO's website, conditions attached to a DPA
could include the payment of a fine or compensation,
co-operation in the prosecution of individuals, implementation
of new compliance programmes and the appointment of a monitor.
In return, the SFO would agree to defer a criminal
prosecution over a set period.
($1 = 0.6428 pounds)
