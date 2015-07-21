BRIEF-Pekao CEO says aims at 2017 net profit close to 2016
* Chief Executive of Poland's second-largest bank, Bank Pekao, says aims to achieve in 2017 a net profit at a level close to that from 2016 when it stood at 2.28 billion zlotys
LONDON, July 21 Barclays has not received an offer of a deferred prosecution agreement from Britain's Serious Fraud Office, the bank said on Wednesday.
Sky News reported that the agency wrote to Barclays several weeks ago to propose the deal.
"We are not in a position to comment on an ongoing legal matter, save to clarify that there has been no offer made of a DPA," Barclays said. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
* Chief Executive of Poland's second-largest bank, Bank Pekao, says aims to achieve in 2017 a net profit at a level close to that from 2016 when it stood at 2.28 billion zlotys
KIEV, May 10 Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Valeria Gontareva will leave her job on Thursday, leaving her deputy in charge, the central bank said, setting the stage for potentially protracted negotiations between president and parliament on her replacement.