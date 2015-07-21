LONDON, July 21 Barclays has not received an offer of a deferred prosecution agreement from Britain's Serious Fraud Office, the bank said on Wednesday.

Sky News reported that the agency wrote to Barclays several weeks ago to propose the deal.

"We are not in a position to comment on an ongoing legal matter, save to clarify that there has been no offer made of a DPA," Barclays said. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)