LONDON, June 6 Shares in British bank Barclays were seen falling sharply on Thursday as traders in London and Paris cited market speculation that Nomura had placed 84.5 million Barclays shares on the market.

The traders said the stock was being placed at a price of 308.50 pence.

Barclays' shares closed at 316.30 pence on Wednesday and traders were calling the stock down by 2 percent at the market open.

Barclays was not immediately available for comment.