BRIEF-Al Orouba Securities Brokerage posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss EGP 1,586 versus profit of EGP 90,502 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qg2dvC) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 10 Barclays has completed the sale of its Spanish pension assets and liabilities to a unit of CaixaBank, the British lender said on Friday, as it continues to sell assets deemed non-core to its strategy.
About 35,000 customers and 350 million euros ($395 million)of assets under management will be transferred to Caixabank-owned Vidacaixa de Seguros y Reaseguros, Barclays said.
The British lender completed the sale of its Spanish retail bank to Caixabank in January 2015 and announced the proposed sale of its Barclaycard consumer payments business in Spain and Portugal to Bancopopular-e in April this year. ($1 = 0.8850 euros) (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by David Goodman)
PARIS, May 14 French billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere was put under formal investigation on Friday for alleged misuse of company funds in a case involving the wife of former prime minister Francois Fillon, a source close to the investigation told Reuters on Sunday.