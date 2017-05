LONDON Feb 8 Shares in Barclays resumed trading on Monday, having briefly been suspended due to outsized moves.

The suspension followed a volatile session for European bank stocks as worries swirled around the impact of negative interest rates on the sector, global growth and low profitability. After the resumption of trade, the bank's shares remained down 5.3 percent. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Marc Jones)