(Corrects case number in last paragraph)
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK Oct 29 A Saudi real estate company has
sued Barclays for $10 billion, claiming the bank ceased
pursuing lease payments due from the Saudi government on
military complexes in the kingdom in order to obtain a lucrative
banking license there.
The company, Jadawel International, a unit of London-based
MBI International Holdings Inc., claims Barclays "hatched a
fraudulent scheme" to secure the rare Saudi banking license,
selling out Jadawel in the process, according to the lawsuit
filed in New York state Supreme Court on Tuesday.
"Barclays believes the claim is without foundation and will
vigorously defend it," the bank said in an emailed statement.
MBI, founded by Sheikh Mohamed Bin Issa Al Jaber, built two
compounds and leased them to the Saudi government in 1999 to
house U.S. defense contractors working in the region, the
lawsuit said. The payments should have totaled more than $2
billion through 2017, it said.
When Jadawel sought to refinance in 2001, Barclays helped
assemble a group of lenders, according to the lawsuit. In 2002,
the government partially defaulted and Barclays assumed
responsibility to collect, it says. As a result, a lawsuit was
filed in Manhattan federal court seeking damages from the Saudi
government.
Barclays later caused the lawsuit to be withdrawn, the new
complaint said, and sought a bank license from the Saudi Capital
Markets Authority, which was considering granting one to a
Western financial institution for the first time in decades.
"Barclays knew that any such license would be extremely
lucrative and that its litigation against the Saudi government
made obtaining such a license impossible," the lawsuit said,
accusing the bank of dropping the lawsuit and compromising the
claims for its own benefit.
In addition to being deprived of hundreds of millions of
dollars in lease payments, Jadawel said it sold the compounds at
a "substantial loss."
The bank, meanwhile, also was reported to have bribed a
Saudi prince and government official to help obtain the license,
the lawsuit said.
In 2012, Reuters reported that the U.S. was investigating
whether Barclays Plc paid bribes to win a banking license in
Saudi Arabia.
That October, Barclays disclosed that the U.S. Department of
Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission were
investigating the British bank's relationships with third
parties who helped it win or retain business and whether such
relationships violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, a law
that bars bribes to officials of foreign governments.
In November 2012 responding to a newspaper report, Barclays
said it did not make any illegal payment to get a Saudi license.
The lawsuit seeks damages of no less than $10 billion for
Barclays alleged breach of fiduciary duty, fraud and
interference.
The case is MBI International Holdings, et al, v Barclays
Bank Plc, New York State Supreme Court, New York County
(Manhattan), No. 653307/2014.
