MONTREAL, June 10 The sale by Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp of about half its stake in UK lender Barclays Plc does not mean other major shareholders are likely to follow suit, Barclays Chairman David Walker said on Monday.

"My understanding is that for a long time Sumitomo have indicated that it was their intention at the right time to reduce their holding, and they've now done so; but I don't think it has implications for any other investors," he told reporters at a conference in Montreal.