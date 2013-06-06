LONDON, June 6 Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC) is selling half its stake in British bank Barclays, worth about 260 million pounds ($400 million), people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Nomura was selling 84.5 million shares via an accelerated share placing on behalf of SMBC, the sources said. SMBC bought 169 milliion shares in Barclays at 296 pence in June 2008 as part of a series of fundraisings by the bank during the financial crisis.

By 0742 GMT Barclays shares were down 2 percent at 310 pence. Traders said the shares were being place at 308.5p.