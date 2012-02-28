LONDON Feb 28 Barclays Plc said
it was the bank at the centre of a clampdown by Britain on two
tax avoidance schemes that the government said would close
loopholes and raise more than 500 million pounds ($792 million)
in tax.
Barclays said it notified Britain's tax office about its
plan to buy back its own bonds, on which it and other banks have
made hefty profits in recent years.
Tax avoidance is legal, but the Treasury said on Monday the
scheme and another one were "highly abusive".
The Treasury's estimate that it will ensure the payment of
500 million pounds refers to tax collected from all banks, a
person familiar with the matter said. Reuters on Monday
estimated Barclays could have to pay about 120 million pounds.