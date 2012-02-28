LONDON Feb 28 Barclays Plc said
any retrospective change to UK tax laws would not have a
material impact on its profits and said it alerted the UK
government to a "tax efficient" scheme it used, sparking a
government clampdown on the tax schemes.
"This situation arose when Barclays voluntarily disclosed to
HMRC in a spirit of full transparency that it had repurchased
some of its debt in a tax efficient manner," Barclays said in a
statement. It said it complied "with the letter and spirit of
all our obligations" of UK tax law and a voluntary code of
practice.
Britain's Treasury on Monday said it was clamping down on
two tax avoidance schemes by banks, which could retrieve 500
million pounds in lost tax.