BRIEF-Sofina says to sell its 5 pct stake in Eurazeo
* Sofina says announces the launch of the sale of 3.5m shares of eurazeo, representing approximately 5 percent of the share capital
LONDON May 1 Britain's Barclays Plc said it had poached a senior banker from Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) to fill its vacant post to head operations and technology.
Barclays on Thursday said Michael Harte, executive of enterprise services and chief information officer at CBA, would become its operations and technology officer, filling a role left by Shaygan Kheradpir, who resigned in November to become chief executive of Juniper Networks.
Barclays said Harte will join its executive committee, the second tier just below its board. Prior to CBA, Harte held senior technology and operations roles at U.S. banks Citigroup and PNC Financial Services. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)
* Says that its unit, Makrum Development Sp.z o.o., plans to buy no more than 1,854,000 shares of Projprzem SA for 10.80 zlotys ($2.73) per share; to buy at least 723,000 shares