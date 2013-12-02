LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - Barclays PLC is planning a euro-denominated Additional Tier 1 contingent convertible security, which will be perpetual non-callable for seven years, according to a lead manager involved.

The bank, which is also bookrunning the deal, is planning an investor call at 1:30pm today. The joint-lead managers are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley.

The security is expected to be rated B+/BB+ S&P and Fitch.