BRIEF-AlixPartners updates on Jaeger in administration
* Peter Saville, Ryan Grant, Catherine Williamson of AlixPartners appointed joint administrators over Jaeger, Jaeger Shops, Jaeger Company’s Shops, The Jaeger Co
LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - Barclays PLC is planning a euro-denominated Additional Tier 1 contingent convertible security, which will be perpetual non-callable for seven years, according to a lead manager involved.
The bank, which is also bookrunning the deal, is planning an investor call at 1:30pm today. The joint-lead managers are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley.
The security is expected to be rated B+/BB+ S&P and Fitch.
April 10 Information technology company Ciber Inc said on Monday that it and some of its U.S. units filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the U.S. bankruptcy court in the District of Delaware.