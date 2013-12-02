BRIEF-AlixPartners updates on Jaeger in administration
LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - Barclays and Credit Suisse are both preparing contingent capital (CoCo) transactions this week encouraged by highly supportive market conditions allowing banks to sell high-risk securities before year end.
Both banks are trying to meet strict capital requirements set out by national regulators taking an aggressive approach to banks' leverage ratios - a measure of risk regulators have recently brought into focus. Banks like Barclays and Credit Suisse can use Additional Tier 1 bonds to meet some of those requirements.
Barclays is likely to be first out of the blocks having announced its intention to sell a euro-denominated Additional Tier 1 contingent convertible security, which will be perpetual non-callable for seven years, following an investor call scheduled for 13:30GMT on Monday.
Barclays is bookrunner, while the joint-lead managers are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley.
The security is expected to be rated B+/BB+ by S&P and Fitch respectively.
Meanwhile, Credit Suisse is planning to sell a perpetual non-call 10, low-trigger contingent capital Tier 1 issue, as soon as this week, according to the bank.
The issuer will visit London and New York for two days of investor meetings starting Monday and a US dollar Reg S/144A transaction may follow subject to market conditions.
LEVERAGE TARGET
In the case of Barclays, the bank has been set a 3% leverage ratio target by the Prudential Regulatory Authority which it needs to achieve by June 2014. That ratio remained at 2.2% in the third quarter, even though the bank shed more than EUR100bn of assets and completed a GBP5.95bn rights issue.
The market backdrop is highly supportive for these kinds of securities as Barclays already saw in the US dollar market when it sold a 8.25% USD2bn perpetual non-call five-year bond that attracted a USD10bn order book last month.
Yields have been falling across the bank capital spectrum in recent months, pushing investors into riskier securities.
