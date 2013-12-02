BRIEF-AlixPartners updates on Jaeger in administration
* Peter Saville, Ryan Grant, Catherine Williamson of AlixPartners appointed joint administrators over Jaeger, Jaeger Shops, Jaeger Company’s Shops, The Jaeger Co
LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - Barclays Bank Plc is testing investor interest on its first euro-denominated contingent capital instrument at low to mid 8% area, according to a market source.
Barclays is sole bookrunner. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley are joint-lead managers, no books, on the transaction that will be a perpetual callable after seven years. The bond is expected to be priced during Tuesday's business.
April 10 Information technology company Ciber Inc said on Monday that it and some of its U.S. units filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the U.S. bankruptcy court in the District of Delaware.