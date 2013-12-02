LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - Barclays Bank Plc is testing investor interest on its first euro-denominated contingent capital instrument at low to mid 8% area, according to a market source.

Barclays is sole bookrunner. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley are joint-lead managers, no books, on the transaction that will be a perpetual callable after seven years. The bond is expected to be priced during Tuesday's business.