BRIEF-Payless ShoeSource files voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 of U.S. Federal Bankruptcy Code
LONDON, Dec 3 (IFR) - The first euro denominated Additional Tier 1 issue for Barclays Plc has attracted around EUR7bn of investor demand, according to a lead manager.
The UK lender will price the EUR1bn perpetual non-call seven-year trade later today, and has revised guidance to 8%-8.125% from low to mid 8%. The coupon will therefore be lower than the 8.25% the bank paid for a US$2bn Additional Tier 1 priced in November.
Barclays is sole bookrunner. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, CACIB, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley are leading the transaction which is expected to be rated B+/BB+ by S&P and Fitch.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Two recent bankruptcy protection filings by Brazilian construction companies pose no systemic risk to the country's real estate sector, Gilberto Occhi, chief executive officer at state lender Caixa Econômica Federal, said on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, April 4 U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp returned to the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday after emerging from a year-long $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy with far less debt and an industry champion in the White House.