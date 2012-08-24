Vijay Singh of Fiji hits out of a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the Barclays PGA golf tournament on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Relishing being pain-free after three years of assorted health problems, former world number one Vijay Singh surged into a share of the early lead in Friday's second round of the Barclays tournament in Farmingdale, New York.

The smooth-swinging Fijian fired a flawless four-under-par 67 on the difficult Bethpage Black layout to finish level with American Bob Estes (66) at seven-under 135.

Australian John Senden carded a 68 for a six-under total with Americans Rickie Fowler (70) and John Huh (67) a further stroke back in the first of the PGA Tour's four lucrative FedExCup playoff events.

Overnight leader Padraig Harrington of Ireland, who opened with a 64, Tiger Woods (68) and PGA Championship winner Rory McIlroy (69) were among the day's late starters.

Singh, seeking his first victory on the PGA Tour since the 2008 Deutsche Bank Championship, was delighted to post a bogey-free score in blustery conditions on an ultra-long course measuring 7,468 yards off the back tees.

"This morning it was firmer than yesterday morning," Singh told reporters after ending his round by sinking a 10-foot birdie putt at the par-four 18th. "It's playing harder. The wind is swirling around. I'm happy to have finished what I did."

Singh's career resume is already the envy of many of his peers. Renowned for his workaholic approach to practice, the tall Fijian has piled up 34 victories on the PGA Tour, including three majors.

BACK PROBLEMS

However, the past few years have been very frustrating for him. He had surgery on his right knee to repair a torn meniscus in January of 2009 and was then plagued by lingering back problems for much of his 2010 campaign.

"It's all about how you're hitting it, and right now I'm striking the ball good," the 49-year-old Singh said. "My distance is back, and I'm literally pain-free, which makes a whole lot of difference.

"If you can play golf pain-free, I think you can go out there and play the way you want to play. I'm playing as good as I did any part of my career. I'm hitting the ball as long. I'm hitting the ball straighter.

"I feel a lot of confidence in me. It's just I need to get some kind of momentum going to keep me going. I thought I had it at the PGA I(Championship), but I kind of let it slip there on Sunday."

Singh, who has recorded two top-10s in his last three PGA starts, faded over the weekend in the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island with closing scores of 74 and 77.

The Barclays cut was projected to fall at even-par 142 with U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson and fellow American Jim Furyk among those in danger of missing out.

The top 100 players in the FedExCup points list after this week qualify for the August 31-September 3 Deutsche Bank Championship in Boston, with the leading 70 there advancing to the BMW Championship.

The top 30 then qualify for the Tour Championship finale in Atlanta where the overall points winner pockets a $10 million bonus.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)