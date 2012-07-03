LONDON, July 3 The decision by Bob Diamond to quit as chief executive of Barclays was made by Diamond and the bank's board, Britain's financial watchdog said on Tuesday, adding it had no view on who should be the lender's next CEO.

Financial Services Authority Chairman Adair Turner said he and colleagues at the watchdog had private conversations with Barclays about the challenges the lender faces to bring about the needed cultural change at the bank.

He declined to comment on whether the new CEO should come from outside the group.

"We will simply be interested in making sure they get a very high quality person who is technically capable of running a large bank and achieve the cultural change that is required. That could be internal or external," Turner told a news conference.

Turner said the next settlement in the Libor scandal would likely be before the end of the year.