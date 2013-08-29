Tata Motors logos are pictured outside their flagship showroom in Mumbai May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters Markey Eye - Barclays upgrades Tata Motors Ltd(TAMO.NS) to "overweight" from "underweight" and raises its target price to 368 rupees from 265 rupees, citing improving performance at unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd (JLR).

Barclays adds JLR's performance has been improving as Europe and the United States are showing signs of recovery along with "continued volume strength" from China.

"While Tata Motors' domestic business remains under stress due to macro concerns, we believe an improved performance from JLR should offset any drag from the standalone operations," Barclays said in a note.

Tata Motors shares are down 0.5 percent at 1015 IST.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)