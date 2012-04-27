LONDON, April 27 Over a quarter of shareholders
casting votes voiced opposition to the remuneration report of
British bank Barclays, as investors expressed
discontent over the 17 million pounds ($27.5 million) pay
package handed to CEO Bob Diamond last year.
Barclays said in a statement on Friday that its remuneration
report for the year ended December 2011 was approved by 73.1
percent of votes cast, while 26.9 percent voted against the
resolution.
20.85 percent of shareholders voted against the re-election
of non-executive director Alison Carnwath, who heads up the
bank's remuneration committee.