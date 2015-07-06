LONDON, July 6 British bank Barclays Plc
said it has spent more than $150 million to develop a
resolution plan for its U.S. operations that would allow it to
be wound down if the bank hits trouble.
In a submission to the U.S. Federal Reserve regarding plans
for its so-called "living will", Barclays said it plans to
shrink the size of its U.S. unit Barclays Capital Inc. to
$185-215 billion by July 2016, from $248 billion at the end of
2014 and as much as $521 billion in 2010.
"Barclays has a global recovery planning process in place
that includes a range of feasible options available to manage
the viability of the group during stressed conditions," it said
in its 54 page disclosure released on Monday.
