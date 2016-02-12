SINGAPORE Feb 12 Singapore's DBS Group Holdings
and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp as well as
Swiss bank Julius Baer have submitted non-binding bids
for Barclays' Asian private wealth business, people familiar
with the matter said.
First-round bids for the Singapore-based unit, which bankers
value at around $600 million, were submitted last week, said the
people, who declined to be identified because the deal talks are
confidential.
The sale is part of a restructuring drive under Barclays
new Chief Executive Jes Staley and comes as several
European banks rethink their Asian strategy due to pressure at
home to cut costs.
DBS, OCBC and Julius Baer declined to comment. Barclays also
declined to comment.
Sources familiar with the sales process had told Reuters
earlier that Credit Suisse was also weighing a bid for
Barclays' wealth unit, but it wasn't immediately clear if the
Swiss bank had submitted an offer. Credit Suisse declined to
comment.
Barclays managed $36 billion in private banking assets in
Asia as of last year, according to a survey by industry
publication Private Banker International that ranked it 14th by
managed assets in Asia. DBS was ranked eighth.
Asia has attracted a raft of European private banking
players, notably in the aftermath of the global financial crisis
of 2008. But in addition to pressure to reduce costs, some
mid-sized banks are getting cold feet due to slowing growth in
the region and fierce competition from some Asian players.
