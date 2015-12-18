SINGAPORE/MUMBAI Dec 18 Singapore's DBS Group Holdings and Julius Baer have emerged as potential bidders for Barclays Asian private wealth business valued at around $600 million, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Barclays is weighing the sale of its Asia wealth management unit although it is yet to start a formal sale process, they said. The potential move follows the sale of several smaller private banks in Asia that have struggled to generate enough revenue to pay expensive bankers and rising regulatory costs.

The sources declined to be identified as the discussions were confidential.

Barclays managed $36 billion in private banking assets in Asia as of 2014, according to a survey by industry publication Private Banker International, ranking it 14th in Asia behind DBS which was ranked eight.

Spokespeople for Barclays, DBS and Julius Baer declined to comment. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE, and Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI; additional reporting by Steve Slater in London; Editing by Denny Thomas and Himani Sarkar)