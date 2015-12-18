SINGAPORE/MUMBAI Dec 18 Singapore's DBS Group
Holdings and Julius Baer have emerged as
potential bidders for Barclays Asian private wealth
business valued at around $600 million, sources familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
Barclays is weighing the sale of its Asia wealth management
unit although it is yet to start a formal sale process, they
said. The potential move follows the sale of several smaller
private banks in Asia that have struggled to generate enough
revenue to pay expensive bankers and rising regulatory costs.
The sources declined to be identified as the discussions
were confidential.
Barclays managed $36 billion in private banking assets in
Asia as of 2014, according to a survey by industry publication
Private Banker International, ranking it 14th in Asia behind DBS
which was ranked eight.
Spokespeople for Barclays, DBS and Julius Baer declined to
comment.
