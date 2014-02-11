JOHANNESBURG Feb 11 Barclays Africa Group Ltd : * Says FY revenue 59,406 million rand versus 54,976 million rand in 2012 * FY headline earnings at 11,843 million rand versus 10,419 million rand in 2012 * FY net interest income 32,351 million rand * FY non-interest income as percent of revenue 45,5 * Final dividend 470 cents