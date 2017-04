JOHANNESBURG Feb 11 Barclays Africa Group expects mid single-digit loan growth in South Africa this year, Chief Financial Officer David Hodnett said on Tuesday.

The African subsidiary of Britain's Barclays Plc reported a 14 percent rise in full-year earnings, boosted chiefly by a decline in bad loan costs in its retail and commercial mortgages. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by David Dolan)