JOHANNESBURG, July 30 Barclays Africa Group's
posted an expected 10 percent rise in first-half
headline earnings on Wednesday boosted by its Africa operations.
The pan-African lender, majority owned by the eponymous
British bank, said headline earnings per share came in
at 720.9 cents in the six months to end June, compared with a
restated 655.7 cents a year ago.
Barclays said net interest income - the measure of income
from lending - grew 10 percent to 17.197 billion rand ($1.62
billion) as the bank passed on higher interest rates.
Credit impairments fell 7 percent after a push to rein in
bad loans, which spiked in 2013 for most South African banks
following a spate of unbridled unsecured lending.
($1 = 10.6020 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Xola Potelwa)