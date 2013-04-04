BRIEF-SIV Asset Management provides update on legal claim
* Company responded to letter received from Aurora Funds Management Limited
LONDON, April 4 Barclays Bank PLC : * announces decrease in tender cap for cash tender offer for 6.05 percent
fixed rate subordinated notes due 2017 * and 5.140 percent lower tier 2 notes due October 2020
* Company responded to letter received from Aurora Funds Management Limited
SHANGHAI, June 1 China's southeastern city of Foshan has cracked down on real estate purchases, the city's housing bureau said on Wednesday, making it the latest to adopt the government's flurry of cooling measures.