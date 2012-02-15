Feb 15 Barclay's Bank Plc on Wednesday sold $1.25 billion of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Barclay's Capital was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: BARCLAY'S BANK PLC AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 2.75 PCT MATURITY 02/23/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.94 FIRST PAY 08/23/2012 MOODY'S Aaa3 YIELD 2.771 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/23/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 240 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A